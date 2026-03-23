Elon Musk flies into childish rage after Jon Stewart accuses him of "warping our democracy" with X algorithm

Austin, Texas - Elon Musk hit on social media after comedian Jon Stewart criticized the billionaire's control and use of his social media platform X.

Elon Musk (r.) recently got into a feud on social media with Jon Stewart after the comedian criticized him for pushing misinformation with his X algorithm. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

During an episode of his The Weekly Show podcast, Stewart discussed how Musk has been aggressively pushing the lie that voting by non-US citizens is a rampant problem.

"The irony of it all is that this guy's platform, this guy's algorithm, which he is in charge of... he is a far more relevant actor in the warping of our democracy, through his money and his algorithm, than any measure of undocumented, non-citizen voting will ever be," Stewart said.

He also claimed the X algorithm "incentivizes the misinformation from the right, and he designs it."

Musk responded to a clip of Stewart's comments on X, accusing the comedian of being "an extremely skilled propagandist disguised as a truth-teller."

Stewart fired back, simply calling Musk "an extremely skilled propagandist," to which Musk responded, "Not as good as you! Stop being so humble."

The back-and-fourth ended with Stewart once again asked Musk to come on The Daily Show so they can "talk about how self deprecating we both are!!"