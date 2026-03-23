Elon Musk flies into childish rage after Jon Stewart accuses him of "warping our democracy" with X algorithm
Austin, Texas - Elon Musk hit on social media after comedian Jon Stewart criticized the billionaire's control and use of his social media platform X.
During an episode of his The Weekly Show podcast, Stewart discussed how Musk has been aggressively pushing the lie that voting by non-US citizens is a rampant problem.
"The irony of it all is that this guy's platform, this guy's algorithm, which he is in charge of... he is a far more relevant actor in the warping of our democracy, through his money and his algorithm, than any measure of undocumented, non-citizen voting will ever be," Stewart said.
He also claimed the X algorithm "incentivizes the misinformation from the right, and he designs it."
Musk responded to a clip of Stewart's comments on X, accusing the comedian of being "an extremely skilled propagandist disguised as a truth-teller."
Stewart fired back, simply calling Musk "an extremely skilled propagandist," to which Musk responded, "Not as good as you! Stop being so humble."
The back-and-fourth ended with Stewart once again asked Musk to come on The Daily Show so they can "talk about how self deprecating we both are!!"
Will Elon Musk ever go on The Daily Show?
Since purchasing Twitter – which he renamed to X – back in 2022, Musk has faced criticism for transforming the platform into a breeding ground for far-right propaganda and misinformation.
On multiple occasions, the billionaire has been accused of personally altering algorithms and tweaking the platform's Grok AI to amplify narratives that align with his views.
Last February, he and Stewart got into a similar social media feud after the comedian delivered a scathing monologue on The Daily Show about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – an agency created by President Donald Trump that tasked Musk with cutting "waste, fraud, and abuse" from the federal government.
In response to the segment, Musk teased that he would be willing to make an appearance on the show as long as the interview was "unedited."
Though both Stewart and The Daily Show agreed to his terms and reached out to seal the deal, Stewart claimed Musk gave "bulls***" excuses and ultimately backed out.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP