Jon Stewart slams Elon Musk's "bulls**t" excuses for not appearing on The Daily Show
New York, New York - The Daily Show host Jon Stewart recently called out Elon Musk for shying away from coming on the show for "bulls**t" reasons.
Last week, Stewart delivered a scathing monologue about Musk's controversial role as head of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
In response to X posts regarding him going on the show to defend himself, Musk said he would be a guest as long as the interview "airs unedited," as he later insisted the comedian is "a propagandist," and "used to be more bipartisan."
On Tuesday's episode of The Daily Show, Stewart read several of Musk's remarks on air and joked, "You give me too much credit."
"The guy who custom-made his own dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan," Stewart said.
"I'm really not sure what he thinks 'bipartisan' means, but it's generally not, 'I support Donald Trump and also Germany's AfD party,'" he continued. "That's not bipartisan, that's just the same s**t."
Will Elon Musk ever go on The Daily Show?
Stewart then went on to say that he supports the idea of government efficiency but went on to deliver a stern message to the MAGA billionaire.
"If you want to come on and talk about it on the show, great. If you don't want to, sure. But can we just drop the pretense that you won't do it because I don't measure up to the standards of neutral discourse that you demand and display at all times?" Stewart argued. "Because, quite frankly, that's bulls**t," he added. "You know it. I know it. Bulls**t."
Fans of both have shared their excitement for the prospective interview, which Stewart said can run as long as they want "as long as we wrap before the new season of South Park."
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Kevin Mazur / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP