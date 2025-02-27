Will Elon Musk appear on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart?

New York, New York - Billionaire Elon Musk may soon be a guest on The Daily Show after the satirical news program appeared to invite him on the show.

The satirical news show The Daily Show recently invited billionaire Elon Musk (l.) to be a guest on the show to discuss DOGE with host Jon Stewart. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & Valerie Terranova / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday night, comedian Jon Stewart delivered a scathing monologue about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – an agency created by President Donald Trump that has tasked Musk with cutting "waste, fraud, and abuse" from the federal government.

While Stewart and the show, in general, are known for often criticizing Trump and Musk, the recent episode went viral after Stewart accidentally cut his hand open while smashing a coffee cup on his desk during the live shoot.

The episode also seemed to get the attention of Musk, who said in an X post on Tuesday that he would be willing to appear as a guest on the show as long as it "airs unedited."

By Wednesday, the show responded, "We'd be delighted!"

The Daily Show regularly has guests on for conversations that are typically cut down to fit into their 30-minute live show, with an extended version shared on YouTube afterward, but it appears they may be willing to make an exception for Musk.