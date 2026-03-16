Harry Styles takes jab at "queerbaiting" accusations with Ben Marshall kiss on SNL

New York, New York - Harry Styles returned to Saturday Night Live and addressed those "queerbaiting" claims!

Harry Styles kissed SNL star Ben Marshall (l.) while addressing those "queerbaiting" allegations. © Collage: Screenshot/YouTube/Saturday Night Live & IMAGO / WENN

Live from New York, the 32-year-old British singer pulled double duty on the sketch comedy series as the host and musical guest on Saturday.

During his opening monologue, Harry reflected on his 2019 gig on the show, sharing, "Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called 'queerbaiting.'"

"But did it ever occur to you that maybe you don't know everything about me, Dad? ran it past him. He was fine with it," he joked.

After detailing his "tremendously boring" life out of the spotlight, the Aperture artist dished on the title of his newest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

And when SNL star Ben Marshall joined him on stage, Harry pulled the 30-year-old for a quick smooch.

The One Direction alum exclaimed, "Now that's queerbaiting!"