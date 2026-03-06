Harry Styles finally drops new album – what are fans and critics saying?

London, UK - Harry Styles has finally completed his long-awaited return with the release of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – but how are fans feeling about the new music ?

Harry Styles released his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles & IMAGO / Fred Duval

Are you listening yet?

The 32-year-old debuted his fourth studio album on Friday, marking his first release since 2022's Grammy-winning Harry's House.

The title may have suggested more of a dance party than the music provided, but Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has plenty of pop bangers for Harries to obsess over.

And sure enough, the new record was met with a total fan frenzy on social media.

"dare i say harry's best album… i fear fine line has been dethroned," one fan wrote.

"i don't think i've ever been this blown away by a harry album upon first listen. this is absolutely incredible," another said.

"art is subjective but if you don't like kiss all the time disco occasionally by harry styles you’re just a loser idk," one X user joked.

As for the slightly less biased takes, the album, so far, has been receiving pretty favorable reviews from critics.