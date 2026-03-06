Harry Styles finally drops new album – what are fans and critics saying?
London, UK - Harry Styles has finally completed his long-awaited return with the release of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally – but how are fans feeling about the new music?
Are you listening yet?
The 32-year-old debuted his fourth studio album on Friday, marking his first release since 2022's Grammy-winning Harry's House.
The title may have suggested more of a dance party than the music provided, but Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally has plenty of pop bangers for Harries to obsess over.
And sure enough, the new record was met with a total fan frenzy on social media.
"dare i say harry's best album… i fear fine line has been dethroned," one fan wrote.
"i don't think i've ever been this blown away by a harry album upon first listen. this is absolutely incredible," another said.
"art is subjective but if you don't like kiss all the time disco occasionally by harry styles you’re just a loser idk," one X user joked.
As for the slightly less biased takes, the album, so far, has been receiving pretty favorable reviews from critics.
Did Harry Styles' Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally meet expectations?
Rolling Stone gave the record four out of five stars and praised Harry for taking some musical risks and branching out from his previous sound.
"This is music more invested in being than meaning, experience rather than ego," writer Joe Levy said.
Though his production was applauded, his lyricism received less generous feedback in many reviews.
The Guardian said simply, "from the title downwards, he has a real problem with words."
Still, others, like the BBC, commended the singer's honest expression of the disjointed and rather existential mindset at the time.
Harry will keep the hype rolling with his Together, Together tour, which kicks off in May and will make residency stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney.
The former One Direction star will also take the stage on Friday night in Manchester, where he will perform a special One Night Only show that will be filmed for a subsequent release on Netflix.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@harrystyles & IMAGO / Fred Duval