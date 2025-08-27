Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz spark romance rumors with PDA-filled outing!

London, UK - Harry Styles may be keeping a low profile as of late, but the pop star is back in the headlines after getting caught on a romantic night out with actor Zoë Kravitz!

Harry Styles (r.) and Zoë Kravitz were caught packing on the PDA during recent dates across Europe. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Tiziana FABI / AFP

According to The Sun, the stars were spotted out in London earlier this month kissing "like teenagers" at a local restaurant.

The date night came after the premiere of Zoë's new movie, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square.

"They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing," an insider dished.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Big Little Lies star was seen arm-in-arm with Harry as they strolled through Rome.

A source said that Zoë flew to Italy to spend time with the 31-year-old pop star but noted that the relationship isn't anything serious just yet.

"This is very early days, there are no labels. They're having a lot of fun together," the insider said.

Another tipster echoed that thought to Us Weekly, claiming that The Batman actor "does not want anything serious right now."

"They are very similar and are free-spirited people, so they hit it off and have a lot of chemistry," they added.