Double trouble! Harry Styles and SNL drop big announcement

New York, New York - Harry Styles is set to return to Saturday Night Live on March 14, wearing two hats as both host and musical guest for the second time!

The Grammy winner's seventh SNL appearance comes just days after the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which is set to drop on March 6.

In celebration of the new record, listening parties for fans have already kicked off, giving audiences an early chance to experience the project together.

Harry also recently unveiled his Together, Together tour, set to launch this spring in support of the album.



Before he takes the stage, SNL returns this Saturday, Feb 28, with host Connor Storrie and musical guest Mumford & Sons.

New episodes continue March 7 with host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Gorillaz.