Jennifer Lopez takes a swipe at ex Ben Affleck during Las Vegas concert

Las Vegas, Nevada - Jennifer Lopez had a cheeky reaction to a fan who joined her on stage and had same name as her ex-husband, Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez threw some shade at her ex-husband, Ben Affleck (c.), during her Las Vegas show. © Collage: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / AFLO

While Bennifer is on good terms following their divorce, the Waiting For Tonight hitmaker still threw some shade at her former spouse over the weekend.

In a viral clip shared by Deuxmoi, J.Lo invited a fan onstage, who first stopped to pose with the Let's Get Loud backup dancers as the audience cheered.

After J.Lo told the man to "come over here," she held her mic to his face and asked him what his name is.

When he replied that his name is "Ben," the 56-year-old let out a very loud "ugh!" and made a face – oh!

But she quickly began laughing, showing that she was just teasing before leaving with the fan.