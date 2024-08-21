Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck and reveals date of separation

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck two years after the Hollywood power couple officially gave love a second chance by tying the knot.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) has officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck. © REUTERS

The pair, who were nicknamed "Bennifer" when they first dated in the frenzied tabloid celebrity days of the early 2000s, had rekindled their relationship almost two decades later.



But Lopez on Tuesday filed divorce papers at a Los Angeles court, according to Variety and TMZ.

A representative for Lopez declined to comment. Affleck's publicist did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

It was the fourth marriage for pop singer-turned-actress Lopez (55) and the second for Oscar-winning movie star and director Affleck (52).

The pair first met in 2002 on the set of the widely panned movie Gigli. They became a media sensation as they started dating and announced their engagement.

But they postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, and announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

"Bennifer" set the internet alight again in 2021 when photos of them together again began circulating.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," Lopez said in an interview around that time.