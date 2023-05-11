Adidas kicks up new plans for Yeezy – but Kanye West may not be too happy

Herzogenaurach, Germany - Adidas is apparently planning on selling their leftover stock of Yeezy products, and donating the proceeds to a cause that probably won't make Kanye West too happy.

Adidas said it plans to sell some of its leftover supply of Yeezy products, with proceeds being donated to those "hurt" by Kanye West's antisemitic comments. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & JULIEN DE ROSA v AFP

Adidas held its annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

According to The Washington Post, CEO Björn Gulden shared that the fashion company has been trying to figure out what to do with the over $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy shoes they have left over from their broken partnership with West, adding, "burning the goods would not be a solution."

Luckily, they came up with a creative one.

"What we are trying to do over time is to sell parts of these goods and then donate to organizations that help us, and that also have been hurt by Kanye's statements," Gulden explained.

Adidas cut ties with West last year after he made a series of public antisemitic remarks, which has damaged many of his business and personal relationships.

The company has taken a big financial hit for their decision, reporting a fourth-quarter net loss of more than $500 million back in March.

"I can promise you that the people that have been hurt by this will also get something good out of it, and get donations and proceeds in different ways, shapes, or forms," Gulden added in his speech.