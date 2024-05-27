Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North stars in The Lion King – to mixed reviews

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a starring turn in a live performance as Young Simba in the Hollywood Bowl's live Lion King concert.

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's daughter North West had a starring turn in a live performance as Young Simba in the Hollywood Bowl's live Lion King concert.

The 10-year-old was lauded by her mom on Instagram Stories with an endless stream of snaps.

North sang a rendition of I Just Can't Wait to Be King with her famous family in attendance.

Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, looked on in the audience alongside North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, aunt Kourtney Kardashian, and younger siblings Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

But despite her family's joy, the A-list tween has gotten flack from internet critics who called her out for being a "nepotism baby" and not being skilled enough as a singer for the role.

What does North West want to be when she grows up?

The kiddo doesn't actually have aspirations of becoming a professional singer, however, telling i-D Magazine in October 2023 what she wants to be when she grows up.

"[I want to be a] basketball player, a rapper," she said, per Us Weekly.

"When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side. When I'm, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive."

North has shocked the internet with her professional-looking paintings in the past, so this is a definite possibility for the kiddo!

"So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell," she concluded.

The 10-year-old previously stole the show with a memorable cameo on her dad's rap album Vultures.

In March, North West teased her debut album, Elementary School Dropout – although that may have been a joke since it's a callback to Kanye's College Dropout!

