Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North stars in The Lion King – to mixed reviews

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's daughter North West had a starring turn in a live performance as Young Simba in the Hollywood Bowl's live Lion King concert.

Kanye West (l.) and Kim Kardashian's daughter North (r.) had a starring turn in a live performance as Young Simba in the Hollywood Bowl's live Lion King concert. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 10-year-old was lauded by her mom on Instagram Stories with an endless stream of snaps.

North sang a rendition of I Just Can't Wait to Be King with her famous family in attendance.

Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West, looked on in the audience alongside North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, aunt Kourtney Kardashian, and younger siblings Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

But despite her family's joy, the A-list tween has gotten flack from internet critics who called her out for being a "nepotism baby" and not being skilled enough as a singer for the role.