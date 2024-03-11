Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North announces debut album

Phoenix, Arizona - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's mini-me North is following in her dad's footsteps with the announcement of her debut album !

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kanye West's daughter North (c.) has announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout. © Collage: MARCO BERTORELLO & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

"It's your bestie miss miss Westie!"

On Sunday, the 10-year-old prodigy appeared at her father's listening event for his upcoming album Vultures 2 in Phoenix.

North's mere presence was enough to excite the thousands in attendance, but Kimye's oldest daughter took the moment to share some exciting news with the crowd.

North was heard telling the audience, "I've been working on an album," which earned cheers and applause from fans before she could even finish her sentence.

She added that her upcoming project "is called Elementary School Dropout," a play on her father's iconic College Dropout album.

While no other details have been released about the new project, North has already dipped her toes into the music industry, as she was featured on the track, Talking, on Ye's latest record, Vultures.

In her first interview, the famous pre-teen shared her desire to own both of her parents' respective businesses, SKIMs and Yeezy.