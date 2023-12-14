Kim Kardashian's daughter North West makes rap debut on Kanye's new album

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's daughter, North, has already made her mark in the music industry!

Miss Westie? Kim Kardashian's daughter North West (l) had apparently revealed her rap moniker. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Following the 10-year-old's appearance on stage with her dad in Miami, North's supposed rap moniker has been unveiled!

Per E! News, KimYe's daughter referred to herself as "Miss Westie" in Ye's controversial album, Vultures.

North dropped her new persona in the track, You Don't Want (North Interlude), where she raps, "I love it here / We're gonna take over another year / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

She continues, "Don't try to test me / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me, bless me / It's your bestie Miss, Miss Westie."

On Tuesday, the TikToker hopped on stage to join the Father Stretch My Hands artist during his listening party for his upcoming album.

Though some fans disapproved of North's stage presence, it's not surprising that she's already made headway in the music industry.