Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton rev up their romance and go Insta official!
Tokyo, Japan - Is it official now? Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumors for weeks now, but their latest move seems to suggest the two are the real deal!
A new video can be seen on the 41-year-old driver's Instagram, where he drifts across the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo in his Ferrari F40.
The song Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax, and Fred Again plays in the background, while Lewis added under the post, "HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III."
What initially appeared to be just a cool compilation of his impressive driving maneuvers suddenly turned out to be something completely different: as soon as the F1 champion's car came to a stop, it wasn't just him behind the wheel!
None other than Kim Kardashian had made herself comfortable in the passenger seat.
"That's insane," she tells the camera with a grin.
Kim Kardashian is "very into" Lewis Hamilton
An insider told People that Kim is currently vacationing in Tokyo with Lewis and three of her children – Saint (10), Chicago (9), and Psalm (6) – as well as her sister Khloé and her little ones, True (7) and Tatum (3).
"Kim's very into him," explained another source, adding: "They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible.
"It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest, and she's definitely intrigued."
Rumors of a possible relationship between the two have been doing the rounds since February, when the pair cozied up together at Super Bowl LX.
They've dropped plenty of teases ever since, but is this racing post the final confirmation that fans were so eagerly awaiting?
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP