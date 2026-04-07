Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton rev up their romance and go Insta official!

Tokyo, Japan - Is it official now? Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumors for weeks now, but their latest move seems to suggest the two are the real deal!

Is Kim Kardashian taken again? © Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

A new video can be seen on the 41-year-old driver's Instagram, where he drifts across the Daikoku Parking Area in Tokyo in his Ferrari F40.

The song Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax, and Fred Again plays in the background, while Lewis added under the post, "HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III."

What initially appeared to be just a cool compilation of his impressive driving maneuvers suddenly turned out to be something completely different: as soon as the F1 champion's car came to a stop, it wasn't just him behind the wheel!

None other than Kim Kardashian had made herself comfortable in the passenger seat.

"That's insane," she tells the camera with a grin.