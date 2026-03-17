Lewis Hamilton swoons over Kim Kardashian's Oscars look amid romance rumors

Los Angeles, California - F1 driver Lewis Hamilton couldn't hide his love for Kim Kardashian 's bold Oscars look amid rampant rumors that the two are an item!

Lewis Hamilton (r.) dropping a sweet comment for his rumored girlfriend Kim Kardashian after her viral appearance at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / SOPA Images

The 45-year-old reality star changed up her signature look on Sunday night, stepping out with a tousled bob and icy blue contact lenses for Vanity Fair's annual afterparty.

Kim channeled the award show's trophy in a stunning Gucci gown that glimmered in gold and hugged her trademark curves.

She then hopped onto Instagram to share some of her personal snaps from the night, captioning the photo dump "GUCCI GIRL."



At the top of the comments section was none other than Lewis, who dropped a heart-eye emoji to show his swooning approval of the look!

Though both stars are in the spotlight, they've kept their rumored romance relatively low-key.

They seemingly made their debut by sitting together at last month's Super Bowl, but they've played coy about their relationship status ever since.

Lewis has shut down questions about it while speaking with reporters amid his racing career, but both he and Kim have dropped several hints on social media that things are going well.