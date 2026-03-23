Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton spotted out and about on romantic Tokyo vacation

Tokyo, Japan - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton heated up those dating rumors as they were captured strolling the streets of Tokyo!

Kim Kardashian (r) and Lewis Hamilton (l) had an international date in Tokyo amid rumors about their romance. © Collage: IMAGO / Matrix Images & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, viral footage of the alleged couple in the Japanese capital circulated on social media.

Khloé Kardashian joined the supposed lovebirds, and though Kim and Lewis didn't display much PDA during the trip, they did seem very comfortable together!

For the outing, the 45-year-old SKIMs founder rocked a long gray dress and black leggings while the Formula One star sported a brown leather jacket and dark pants.

Fans also shared photos of Lewis hanging out with Kim's son Saint – hello stepdad vibes!

Per TMZ, the Ferrari driver placed third at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix and is set to race in Japan next weekend.

The Kardashians alum first sparked dating chatter with Lewis earlier this year when they were spotted in the UK at the prestigious Estelle Manor.