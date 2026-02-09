Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton stun fans with surprise Super Bowl LX appearance!

Santa Clara, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have made their first major public appearance at Super Bowl LX, amid weeks of speculation about their rumored romance.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attended Super Bowl LX together amid rampant speculation over a budding romance. © Collage: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP & amie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The seven-time F1 world champion and the reality TV mogul were spotted by NBC cameras attending the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win over the New England Patriots in Santa Clara.

Their appearance marked their first official public outing since news of their potential romance surfaced.

Kardashian was married to disgraced rapper Kanye West until 2022, while Hamilton's past high-profile romances include singer and Pussycat Dolls frontwoman Nicole Scherzinger.

The star-studded event was packed with famous faces both on and off the field, with rappers Jay-Z and Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, actor Adam Sandler, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and actress Sophia Vergara all spotted in the crowd.

Guardians Of The Galaxy star Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi introduced their beloved teams, Seattle and New England respectively, as they took to the field.