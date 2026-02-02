Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumors with Lewis Hamilton after "romantic" weekend!
Los Angeles, California - Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating? Here's the tea on the latest gossip!
The 45-year-old reality star could be on the fast track to love, as she was reportedly spotted spending a "romantic weekend" with the British racer.
According to The Sun, Kim jetted to Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club, from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to meet with Lewis.
An insider spilled that the two shared a room together, booked a couple's massage, and had "full use" of the hotel's on-site facilities – including the pool and spa.
"In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn't have other guests around," the tipster added.
Kim and the 41-year-old allegedly checked out on Sunday morning and attempted to leave separately.
Has Kim Kardashian found love with Lewis Hamilton?
Another onlooker dished that the All's Fair star and the F1 driver "left together, along with the bodyguards and drove off."
Kim and Lewis, who've known each other for some time, first raised eyebrows when they were both spotted at Kate Hudson's A-list New Year's Eve bash in Aspen, Colorado.
Has cupid struck Kim and Lewis? Valentine's Day is right around the corner, perhaps the swooning stars will celebrate it together!
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian