Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumors with Lewis Hamilton after "romantic" weekend!

Los Angeles, California - Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating ? Here's the tea on the latest gossip!

Kim Kardashian (r.) was reportedly spotted having a romantic getaway this past weekend with F1 star Lewis Hamilton. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The 45-year-old reality star could be on the fast track to love, as she was reportedly spotted spending a "romantic weekend" with the British racer.

According to The Sun, Kim jetted to Estelle Manor, a luxury hotel and country club, from Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon to meet with Lewis.

An insider spilled that the two shared a room together, booked a couple's massage, and had "full use" of the hotel's on-site facilities – including the pool and spa.

"In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn't have other guests around," the tipster added.

Kim and the 41-year-old allegedly checked out on Sunday morning and attempted to leave separately.