Kim Kardashian and Ray J quietly reached massive settlement over sex tape drama

Los Angeles, California - A massive settlement between Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J has surfaced, revealing that the two had agreed not to discuss their infamous sex tape.

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Ray J agreed to a $6 million settlement over their infamous sex tape in 2023. © Collage: Neilson Barnard & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the former flames continue a messy legal saga, TMZ revealed on Friday that Kim and Ray J reached a secret $6 million agreement back in 2023.

The deal meant that neither could speak about the sex tape, which was released in 2003, and included an agreement that they would not "disparage or impugn the character, reputation, integrity, honesty, business or business practices" of each other.

The 45-year-old rapper now claims that Kim and momager Kris Jenner broke that agreement by discussing the tape on their family's reality show, The Kardashians.

The current court drama stems from a defamation suit the 45-year-old SKIMS mogul and her mom filed against Ray J over his allegations that they had been investigated by federal agents, which they've fiercely denied.

He then countersued them, accusing them of breaching the 2023 settlement and claiming that they had been the ones behind the release of the sex tape.