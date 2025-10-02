Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner take legal action against Ray J for defamation

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have engaged in a legal battle against Kim's ex, Ray J!

Kim Kardashian (r.) and Kris Jenner (c.) are suing Ray J (l.) after the singer left them "no choice" after his defamatory remarks. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/krisjenner

The SKIMS mogul and her momager were "left no choice" but to sue the One Wish singer after he publicly claimed that their family is under a federal racketeering investigation, per The Hollywood Reporter.

On October 1, attorney Alex Spiro filed the 13-page suit on behalf of Kim and Kris, which asserts that Ray J has been waging war against the mom-daughter duo for decades.

Now, his latest allegations that the feds are building RICO case against them could "damage" their careers and reputation.

Spiro said in the affidavit, "Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain."