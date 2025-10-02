Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner take legal action against Ray J for defamation
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have engaged in a legal battle against Kim's ex, Ray J!
The SKIMS mogul and her momager were "left no choice" but to sue the One Wish singer after he publicly claimed that their family is under a federal racketeering investigation, per The Hollywood Reporter.
On October 1, attorney Alex Spiro filed the 13-page suit on behalf of Kim and Kris, which asserts that Ray J has been waging war against the mom-daughter duo for decades.
Now, his latest allegations that the feds are building RICO case against them could "damage" their careers and reputation.
Spiro said in the affidavit, "Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain."
Ray J's battle with the Kardashians heats up!
The Love & Hip-Hop alum has previously accused the reality star and the 67-year-old momager of leaking Kim and Ray J's infamous sex tape.
The suit references the TMZ doc on Sean "Diddy" Combs where Ray J is heard saying, "If you told me the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it."
It also mentions the Sexy Can I artist's recent livestream with Chrisean Rock where he alleged, "The feds are coming, there’s nothing I can do about it. It's worse than Diddy."
The filing adds, "No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms. Kardashian or Ms. Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations."
