Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner slam Ray J's sex tape accusations under oath!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have set the record straight on Ray J's claims that they staged the release of the exes' infamous sex tape!

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner (c.) have gone on the record to clear their name amid Ray J's (l.) allegations that they leaked the 2003 sex tape. © Collage: Frazer Harrison & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old multi-hyphenate and her mom filed declarations rejecting the idea that they "planned" on leaking Kim and Ray J's sex tape for publicity.

Kim directly addressed her ex's accusations, stating, "[Ray J's] claim that I had a plan with my mother and others to release a sex tape, defraud the public, and file a 'fake' lawsuit against the porn company that released it to 'create buzz' is a lie."

Kris further slammed the Love & Hip-Hop alum's claims that she was in charge of the "commercial exploitation" of her daughter's sex tape as "absolutely false."

The duo has been locked in a legal feud with Ray J, who has doubled down on his allegations that they orchestrated the leak of the intimate 2003 footage.