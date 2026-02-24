Kris Jenner accuses Ray J of "terrorizing" Kim Kardashian as legal battle heats up

Los Angeles, California - Kris Jenner has accused Kim Kardashian 's ex Ray J of "terrorizing" her daughter as the momager's defamation case against the rapper heats up.

Kris Jenner (r.) slammed Kim Kardashian's ex Ray J (l.) in a new filing, accusing the rapper of "terrorizing" her daughter. © Collage: Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Bertrand GUAY / AFP

As reported by TMZ on Monday, the 70-year-old slammed Ray J's "outrageous and untrue" accusations against her and Kim in a new filing.

Kris wrote that she has had to watch the 45-year-old musician "publicly terrorize my daughter" for more than two decades in a bid to "try and keep himself relevant."

She emphasized that his allegations have caused Kim "significant emotional distress," adding that "her feelings of hopelessness and his harassment will never end."

The legal drama kicked off in October when Kim and Kris sued Ray J for defamation over his claims that the mom-and-daughter duo was facing a federal investigation for racketeering.

Kim and Kris have fiercely denied the allegations, saying in an earlier filing that "no such federal investigation exists" to support the "inflammatory" accusations.

Ray J and the 45-year-old SKIMS mogul dated for several years in the early 2000s, and the then-couple's infamous sex tape – filmed in 2003 and released four years later – helped launch Kim's reality TV fame.