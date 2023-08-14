Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny turn up VIP and PDA heat at Drake show

Los Angeles, California - Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with her rumored boo Bad Bunny in tow, stole the spotlight at Drake's concert over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian (l.), Kendall Jenner, and Bad Bunny (r.) were seen in attendance at Drake's concert in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night. © Collage: Stephen Lovekin / KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Look's like Kimmy's shoulder injury is finally healed!

The trio enjoyed unlimited access on Sunday night, seamlessly moving between assigned seats, the floor section, and the exclusive VIP area of the Kia Forum during the memorable two-hour show, per TMZ.

The stadium was filled with thousands as Drake and 21 Savage took the stage for the second night of their It’s All a Blur tour in LA, to promote their album Her Loss.

Amid the excitement, a candid moment caught Kim repeating the phrase "I didn't come this far, just to come this far" to Kendall and Bad Bunny - a quote made famous on The Kardashians.

The line resonated with Kim's incredible journey with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, which Drake cleverly incorporated into his track Search & Rescue.

Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson later joined the crew, adding another level to the apparent "family reunion of sorts," as coined by the outlet.

But what really turned heads was the passionate spark seen between Kenny and her rapper boo Bad Bunny.