Kim Kardashian says she's still "out of commission" after injury

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian enjoyed a day at the lake while still "out of commission" due to her recent injury.

Kim Kardashian has given an update on her recent shoulder injury that she sustained weeks ago. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

The 42-year-old SKIMs founder dropped footage on her Instagram story from her family lake trip on Saturday while also updating fans on her shoulder injury.

Amid the clips and pics, Kim shared a shot of herself relaxing on a floatie as her boat was docked on the lake.

"Wish I could have wake surfed, but my shoulder is still out of commission," she captioned the pic, which featured her toned legs and white-polished pedicure.

Kim also shared a snap of deer, her daughter North posing on a tennis court, videos of her kids floating on the lake, and a clip of her son Saint attempting to dive off a cliff.

On Monday, the SKKN mogul spilled that she broke her shoulder and tore the tendon weeks ago and had just begun her rehab workouts.