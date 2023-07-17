Drake and 21 Savage flash creepy Anna Wintour visuals after messy lawsuit

Toronto, Canada - Rappers Drake and 21 Savage seem to be pretty sour about being sued by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and they are using an animated likeness of her to display just how much.

Rap stars Drake (r.) and 21 Savage have been showing a creepy animated visual that seems to be of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour on their It's All a Blur Tour. © Collage: Screenshots / TikTok / @jessmorgnn, SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP, & Robyn Beck / AFP

According to TMZ, Drake recently posted an AI-generated visual of a woman that resembles Wintour on his Instagram page.

But he and 21 seem to have taken things even further by flashing the animation on screens during their performances in front of massive audiences.

Fans have been sharing clips on social media of performances from the rappers' It's All a Blur Tour, some of which show the horrifying Wintour look-a-like displayed on jumbo screens as the two perform tracks from their joint album, Her Loss.

The duo began promoting the new album in early November 2022 with a magazine that was made to look like a copy of Vogue magazine featuring the two stars on the cover, causing confusion amongst readers of the actual magazine.

Vogue got wind of the promotional campaign and clapped back with a lawsuit seeking $4 million.

In March, the lawsuit was settled as the rappers agreed to pay an undisclosed amount, and the magazine received a permanent injunction which prohibits others from using its trademark for commercial use.