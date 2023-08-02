Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat things up with matching date night fits

West Hollywood, California - Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, per their most recent, and quite fashionable , date night!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny looked top notch during their recent date night out. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner

Tuesday evening was a night of pure comedy for the 27-year-old model and her rapper boo as they were spotted leaving comedian Dave Chappelle's show in West Hollywood.

In the viral pics, the lovebirds coordinated chic-casual fits with Kenny sporting a risqué, sheer top over a black bra.

The brunette bombshell paired black leather pants with the off-the-shoulder mesh shirt while her hair was styled in loose curls.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Ocasio, again complimented his girlfriend with a black top underneath a dark brown leather jacket and matching jeans.

Ocasio added a pair of black shades to the laid-back look.

Perhaps the I Like It artist has learned a thing or two about fashion from The Kardashians star since the couple has been sporting matching fits as of late.

Just last week, Kendall and Bunny matched in all-black looks while grabbing sushi, and last month, the duo coordinated in neutral-themed outfits.