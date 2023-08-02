Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat things up with matching date night fits

Is Kendall Jenner's natural sense of fashion rubbing off on Bad Bunny? The couple have been seen rocking another chic date night look perfect for any couple!

By Elyse Johnson

West Hollywood, California - Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, per their most recent, and quite fashionable, date night!

Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny looked top notch during their recent date night out.
Kendall Jenner (r.) and Bad Bunny looked top notch during their recent date night out.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner

Tuesday evening was a night of pure comedy for the 27-year-old model and her rapper boo as they were spotted leaving comedian Dave Chappelle's show in West Hollywood.

In the viral pics, the lovebirds coordinated chic-casual fits with Kenny sporting a risqué, sheer top over a black bra.

The brunette bombshell paired black leather pants with the off-the-shoulder mesh shirt while her hair was styled in loose curls.

Arch Manning gets huge endoresement from Texas Football coach
Arch Manning Arch Manning gets huge endoresement from Texas Football coach

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Ocasio, again complimented his girlfriend with a black top underneath a dark brown leather jacket and matching jeans.

Ocasio added a pair of black shades to the laid-back look.

Perhaps the I Like It artist has learned a thing or two about fashion from The Kardashians star since the couple has been sporting matching fits as of late.

Just last week, Kendall and Bunny matched in all-black looks while grabbing sushi, and last month, the duo coordinated in neutral-themed outfits.

Perhaps Kris Jenner's wish for a Kendall engagement may happen sooner than imagined!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badbunnypr & kendalljenner

More on Kendall Jenner: