Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny heat things up with matching date night fits
West Hollywood, California - Things are heating up between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, per their most recent, and quite fashionable, date night!
Tuesday evening was a night of pure comedy for the 27-year-old model and her rapper boo as they were spotted leaving comedian Dave Chappelle's show in West Hollywood.
In the viral pics, the lovebirds coordinated chic-casual fits with Kenny sporting a risqué, sheer top over a black bra.
The brunette bombshell paired black leather pants with the off-the-shoulder mesh shirt while her hair was styled in loose curls.
Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning artist, born Benito Ocasio, again complimented his girlfriend with a black top underneath a dark brown leather jacket and matching jeans.
Ocasio added a pair of black shades to the laid-back look.
Perhaps the I Like It artist has learned a thing or two about fashion from The Kardashians star since the couple has been sporting matching fits as of late.
Just last week, Kendall and Bunny matched in all-black looks while grabbing sushi, and last month, the duo coordinated in neutral-themed outfits.
Perhaps Kris Jenner's wish for a Kendall engagement may happen sooner than imagined!
