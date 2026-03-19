Kim Kardashian takes hilarious tumble in sky-high heels at Oscars afterparty

Kim Kardashian documented her preparation for this year's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty – and her brief tumble outside due to her platform heels!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared some highlights from this year's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty – and the fall that almost ruined her night!

Kim Kardashian documented her hilarious fall before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.
Kim Kardashian documented her hilarious fall before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.  © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kimkardashian

The 45-year-old reality star pulled up to the yearly afterparty in a gold Gucci gown and icy blue contacts.

But Kim's high-fashion moment almost ended in tragedy due to a little tumble that she has since posted on TikTok!

The Kardashians star first documented her preparation for the event with a behind-the-scenes clip.

Cardi B warns Canadian fans amid slow tour sales: "Y'all better go buy them tickets"
Cardi B Cardi B warns Canadian fans amid slow tour sales: "Y'all better go buy them tickets"

But later, Kim is seen walking outside with her friend Stephanie Shepherd when she ponders, "I wonder if this shoe should be tighter."

The statement seemed to be a premonition as the multi-hyphenate tumbled backwards into a nearby shrub.

"My ankle. Let me try to walk on it," Kim said as she was helped back up.

The All's Fair star paired her gold-embellished dress with matching eight-inch platforms, and while Kimmy isn't a stranger to wearing death-defying shoes, perhaps she should go an inch or two lower in the future!

One person who loved Kim's 'fit is her rumored new boo, Lewis Hamilton, who left a flirty comment under her Instagram post!

Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kimkardashian

More on Kim Kardashian: