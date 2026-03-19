Kim Kardashian takes hilarious tumble in sky-high heels at Oscars afterparty

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has shared some highlights from this year's Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty – and the fall that almost ruined her night!

Kim Kardashian documented her hilarious fall before attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@kimkardashian

The 45-year-old reality star pulled up to the yearly afterparty in a gold Gucci gown and icy blue contacts.

But Kim's high-fashion moment almost ended in tragedy due to a little tumble that she has since posted on TikTok!

The Kardashians star first documented her preparation for the event with a behind-the-scenes clip.

But later, Kim is seen walking outside with her friend Stephanie Shepherd when she ponders, "I wonder if this shoe should be tighter."

The statement seemed to be a premonition as the multi-hyphenate tumbled backwards into a nearby shrub.

"My ankle. Let me try to walk on it," Kim said as she was helped back up.

The All's Fair star paired her gold-embellished dress with matching eight-inch platforms, and while Kimmy isn't a stranger to wearing death-defying shoes, perhaps she should go an inch or two lower in the future!