Kim Kardashian rocks icy blue contacts with daring look at Vanity Fair Oscars party
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dripped in gold at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party!
The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate made a bold fashion statement at Hollywood's biggest afterparty on Sunday in a head-turning Gucci 'fit that oozed glamour.
Kim flaunted her curvy frame in a fitted, golden floor-length dress that featured a high neckline, full sleeves, and shimmering detail throughout the gown.
She added a tousled bob while also donning icy blue contacts that were highlighted by bold eye makeup that included dark eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow.
The Kardashians star also shared some behind-the-scenes footage via Instagram of her memorable attire, where she also posed with Gucci's creative director, Demna.
Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were also present for the annual party – but the SKIMS founder's golden appearance may have outshone them all!
Kim attended the afterparty solo despite rumors that she's dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton – the alleged pair have had several secret romantic getaways as insiders dish that they could even be "endgame."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP