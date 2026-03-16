Kim Kardashian rocks icy blue contacts with daring look at Vanity Fair Oscars party

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian dripped in gold at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscars party!

Kim Kardashian shimmered at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a gold, Gucci gown. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Jean Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate made a bold fashion statement at Hollywood's biggest afterparty on Sunday in a head-turning Gucci 'fit that oozed glamour.

Kim flaunted her curvy frame in a fitted, golden floor-length dress that featured a high neckline, full sleeves, and shimmering detail throughout the gown.

She added a tousled bob while also donning icy blue contacts that were highlighted by bold eye makeup that included dark eyeliner, mascara, and eyeshadow.

The Kardashians star also shared some behind-the-scenes footage via Instagram of her memorable attire, where she also posed with Gucci's creative director, Demna.

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, were also present for the annual party – but the SKIMS founder's golden appearance may have outshone them all!