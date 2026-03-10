Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton "endgame"? Insiders weigh in!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is reportedly going so well that the relationship could be "endgame" for the two stars!

Lewis Hamilton (l.) and Kim Kardashian are said to be "going strong" after seemingly going public with their blossoming romance last month. © Collage: Martin KEEP / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Us Weekly, insiders say the lovebirds are "going strong" and are "really happy."

"Lewis is head over heels, and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match," one source said, adding that the 41-year-old F1 driver is "crazy" about Kim.

Lewis' busy racing schedule is also not a problem for their blossoming romance. Insiders dished that he regularly FaceTimes the 45-year-old reality star, who is "incredibly supportive" of his career.

"They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are," the tipster added.

Those close to the stars reportedly think that "this could be endgame for them both."

Kim, who was previously married to rapper Kanye West, first sparked romance rumors with Lewis when the two attended Super Bowl LX together last month.

Though the racing champion has been reluctant to comment on his personal life, the two have been dropping plenty of hints on social media that things are going well.