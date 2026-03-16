Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brush off Oscars loss with PDA-filled afterparty date
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she still supported her bae, Timothée Chalamet!
The Khy founder continued her tradition of sneaking into award ceremonies, but her appearance on Sunday didn't go unnoticed thanks to her red-hot look.
Kylie was spotted in a skin-tight, red Schiaparelli gown that featured a deep-V halter neckline and a lock-shaped cut-out.
Timothée, who lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan, looked dashing in an all-white tuxedo complete with lace-up sneakers.
Later, the 28-year-old slipped into a black Alexander McQueen dress that came with a long feathered train and a cut-out on the waist for Vanity Fair's afterparty.
Kylie and Timothée posed together on the annual party's red carpet, where the Marty Supreme star planted a sweet kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.
During the ceremony, Timothée also faced some heat from the host, Conan O'Brien, who roasted the 30-year-old over his controversial dig at opera and ballet.
Conan told the audience, "Security is extremely tight tonight. Just got to mention that, yeah, I'm told there's concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," which earned a laugh from Timothée and Kylie!
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP