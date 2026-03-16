Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet brush off Oscars loss with PDA-filled afterparty date

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner may have skipped the Oscars red carpet, but she still supported her bae, Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner gets a sweet kiss from Timothée Chalamet (r.) at the Oscars Vanity Fait afterparty. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Khy founder continued her tradition of sneaking into award ceremonies, but her appearance on Sunday didn't go unnoticed thanks to her red-hot look.

Kylie was spotted in a skin-tight, red Schiaparelli gown that featured a deep-V halter neckline and a lock-shaped cut-out.

Timothée, who lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan, looked dashing in an all-white tuxedo complete with lace-up sneakers.

Later, the 28-year-old slipped into a black Alexander McQueen dress that came with a long feathered train and a cut-out on the waist for Vanity Fair's afterparty.

Kylie and Timothée posed together on the annual party's red carpet, where the Marty Supreme star planted a sweet kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.

During the ceremony, Timothée also faced some heat from the host, Conan O'Brien, who roasted the 30-year-old over his controversial dig at opera and ballet.