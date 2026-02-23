Kylie Jenner sneaks into the BAFTAs to support Timothée Chalamet for sweet date night

London, UK - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had another fashionable date night at the 79th British Academy Film Awards!

Kylie Jenner (r) skipped the red carpet at this year's BAFTAs but still supported her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet (l). © Collage: Adrian Dennis & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old beauty mogul continued her tradition of sneaking into awards shows to support her boyfriend, as he was nominated for the Best Actor award at this year's BAFTAs.

Kylie, who skipped the red carpet, stunned in a vintage black Thierry Mugler gown from the brand's 1999 catalog.

The low-cut figure-hugging dress was embellished with sparkling gems while the reality star added a pair of teardrop diamonds to the look.

As for Timothée, the actor kept it simple with a dashing all-black tuxedo.

The couple's sighting marks their latest awards show appearance after attending the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards together.

The Dune star lost to Robert Aramayo at the BAFTAs – but that doesn't mean he's still not a strong contender for the 2026 Oscars.