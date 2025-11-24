Lizzo reveals severe mental health struggles that led to weight loss journey

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has opened up about her past struggles with her mental health, revealing that she was "deeply suicidal" in the aftermath of the legal scandals she faced in 2023.

Lizzo revealed she was "deeply suicidal" when she began her weight loss journey back in 2023. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a post shared to Substack on Sunday, the 37-year-old revealed that she was "severely depressed" when several of her former dancers made explosive claims against her in public lawsuits.

These included allegations of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and weight-shaming – all of which Lizzo has denied.

In her post, she wrote that the "vicious scandal" led her to cut off her friends and family because she felt like she "couldn't trust anyone".

"The old me would tend to binge when sad and depressed. I would order hundreds of dollars of food delivery and eat everything until my stomach felt like it would explode," Lizzo explained.

"But this time I just didn't feel like doing that. Not because I thought it would result in my weight loss, but honestly, I didn't care about my body. I didn't want to feel safe."

She then decided to try to work through the pain by taking up Pilates, and she found herself slowly beginning to lose weight.

The Juice singer came to realize that her weight had become something of a "protective shield," adding, "My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it."