Lizzo reveals severe mental health struggles that led to weight loss journey
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has opened up about her past struggles with her mental health, revealing that she was "deeply suicidal" in the aftermath of the legal scandals she faced in 2023.
In a post shared to Substack on Sunday, the 37-year-old revealed that she was "severely depressed" when several of her former dancers made explosive claims against her in public lawsuits.
These included allegations of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and weight-shaming – all of which Lizzo has denied.
In her post, she wrote that the "vicious scandal" led her to cut off her friends and family because she felt like she "couldn't trust anyone".
"The old me would tend to binge when sad and depressed. I would order hundreds of dollars of food delivery and eat everything until my stomach felt like it would explode," Lizzo explained.
"But this time I just didn't feel like doing that. Not because I thought it would result in my weight loss, but honestly, I didn't care about my body. I didn't want to feel safe."
She then decided to try to work through the pain by taking up Pilates, and she found herself slowly beginning to lose weight.
The Juice singer came to realize that her weight had become something of a "protective shield," adding, "My weight, like my hair, represented time. It stored energy. And I wanted to release myself from it."
Lizzo reflects on the state of body positivity today
Lizzo explained further that she wanted to be cautious in how she discussed her weight loss online, noting that she never wanted to share any specific numbers to avoid promoting a sense of competition.
She also called attention to how the body positivity moment has evolved – especially in light of how weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have drastically affected how bodies are being perceived.
"It's no longer for us anymore. It's no longer for the size 16 and up community. It's no longer for the disabled plus-sized community," Lizzo said.
"It's no longer for the queer, indigenous, plus-sized community. I would look up the [sic] body positivity hashtag, and I would see size 8, straight, white women dominating the category."
The Grammy winner declared that she's "still a proud big girl" as she urged others to "re-introduce nuance" to conversations around weight.
"We have a lot of work to do, to undo the effects of the Ozempic boom. I have a lot of work to do to regain the trust of the movement that gave me wings. It is work I am willing and ready to do."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
