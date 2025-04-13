Lizzo takes jabs at Trump during Saturday Night Live appearance

New York, New York - Lizzo threw some shade at President Donald Trump during her performance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Lizzo (r.) threw some shade at President Donald Trump during her performance on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. © Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The 36-year-old singer was Saturday's musical guest alongside host Jon Hamm, and it wasn't just the new songs she debuted that made waves on social media!

While performing a mashup of the tracks Love in Real Life and Still Bad, Lizzo sported a black t-shirt with "TARIFFIED" written in red.

The fashion was a not-so-subtle dig at the Republican's freshly sparked trade war, which began with his announcement of sweeping reciprocal tariffs across the globe.

The markets were quickly roiled by the levies as economic experts sounded the alarm, and Trump ultimately scaled them back for all countries except China.

But the tariff tee wasn't the only swipe she took at Trump, as she made her message even clearer with another tee she donned during the show's outro that read, "BLACK WOMEN WERE RIGHT."