Lizzo shocks fans with update on anticipated new album: "I've changed"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo revealed why her long-awaited album Love in Real Life is on hold, citing creative shifts, legal challenges, and a desire to follow her instincts.

As New York magazine's latest cover story, the 37-year-old singer opened up about why the new album isn't coming out as planned.

"I've changed, the world has changed so much, and so much has happened," Lizzo admitted.

She explained that most of the album was written in 2022, and it doesn't reflect where she is now.

"It just wasn't what I was feeling right now. I was like, 'I need to do s**t differently and I don't know what it is, but I'm going to just start following my instincts.'"

Fans were surprised earlier this year when, instead of the finished album, Lizzo released a rap mixtape titled My Face Hurts From Smiling, signaling a new chapter in her music.

She added that the release of Love in Real Life is now "TBD," leaving fans unsure when – or if – the project will arrive.

Lizzo also opened up about getting full support from her label, recalling, "I sat down at the table and I said, 'I need to do s**t my way starting from now. And I need y'all to have my back. It's going to be a little scary."

The team responded, "We got your back, whatever you need."