Lizzo shocks fans with update on anticipated new album: "I've changed"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo revealed why her long-awaited album Love in Real Life is on hold, citing creative shifts, legal challenges, and a desire to follow her instincts.
As New York magazine's latest cover story, the 37-year-old singer opened up about why the new album isn't coming out as planned.
"I've changed, the world has changed so much, and so much has happened," Lizzo admitted.
She explained that most of the album was written in 2022, and it doesn't reflect where she is now.
"It just wasn't what I was feeling right now. I was like, 'I need to do s**t differently and I don't know what it is, but I'm going to just start following my instincts.'"
Fans were surprised earlier this year when, instead of the finished album, Lizzo released a rap mixtape titled My Face Hurts From Smiling, signaling a new chapter in her music.
She added that the release of Love in Real Life is now "TBD," leaving fans unsure when – or if – the project will arrive.
Lizzo also opened up about getting full support from her label, recalling, "I sat down at the table and I said, 'I need to do s**t my way starting from now. And I need y'all to have my back. It's going to be a little scary."
The team responded, "We got your back, whatever you need."
Lizzo embraces creative freedom amid career challenges and legal battles
The Truth Hurts singer described this creative period as one of the most exciting of her career, with no shortage of ideas or material for the future.
Even with delays, she refuses to be defined by any one project.
Elsewhere in the chat, Lizzo opened up about the emotional toll of her ongoing legal battles, describing a moment when she had to step away from a theme park outing to process her frustration and stress in private.
She is currently facing multiple lawsuits, including a 2023 claim from her former backup dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment and weight-shaming. The case is currently under appeal.
She is also involved in a separate discrimination and wrongful termination case brought by former wardrobe and style staff, in which a judge dismissed Lizzo as an individual defendant, but her company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., remains a defendant, with parts of the trial set to begin this December.
Despite the challenges, the Grammy winner is embracing a freer, more spontaneous approach to her music.
"I'm flying by the seat of my pants," she said, noting that plans she spent years developing have shifted – but that unpredictability has opened new creative doors.
Cover photo: DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP