Millie Bobby Brown shares peek at life with Jake Bongiovi, their baby, and plenty of dogs in sweet post

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown shared an adorable peek at her baby girl – and her adorable dog – in a new photo dump!

Millie Bobby Brown shared some photos with her husband Jake Bongiovi (r.) and their daughter in new Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 22-year-old actor graced fans' Instagram feeds over the weekend with a new slideshow showing off her recent adventures.

Captioned "Me and mii's," the post kicked off with a mirror selfie featuring Millie and her hubby, Jake Bongiovi.

The post also featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it peek at the couple's baby girl, whose arrival via adoption they announced last summer.

The little one's hand is seen on the left side of a photo showing her next to one of Millie and Jake's many dogs.

The Damsel star has made her love for animals very clear both on social media and with her real-life efforts, including through her dedicated work with Joey's Friends dog rescue.

In December, Millie opened up about life with Jake and their daughter on a farm in Georgia, where she's set roots following her years of filming in the state for Stranger Things.