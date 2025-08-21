Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi drop bombshell baby news!

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have revealed that they quietly welcomed a baby girl this summer through adoption. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

In a joint Instagram post shared Thursday, the spouses revealed that they have adopted a baby girl.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the statement read.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

"And then there were 3," the pair added, signing the post as "Millie and Jake Bongiovi."



The baby bombshell comes just over a year after the 21-year-old Stranger Things actor tied the knot with Jake in a private ceremony attended by their closest family members.

The two went on to host another, much larger wedding last September in Italy.

Back in March, Millie shared that she and her 23-year-old husband both want a "big family."

"I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future," she said.