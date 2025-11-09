Millie Bobby Brown reveals which Stranger Things co-star is her daughter's godparent

Millie Bobby Brown revealed that she chose her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp to be the godfather of her baby girl with Jake Bongiovi!

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown revealed that her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp is her baby girl's godfather!

Noah Schnapp (l.) has been revealed to be the godfather of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's daughter.
Noah Schnapp (l.) has been revealed to be the godfather of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's daughter.  © CINDY ORD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At Thursday's premiere for the Netflix series' final season, the 21-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that her bestie is the godfather of her and Jake Bongiovi's daughter.

Though Noah received the coveted honor, Millie explained that all of her co-stars have a special bond with her newborn.

"Sadie [Sink] is very, very maternal, but Noah's her godfather," the Enola Holmes star shared.

She continued, "I trust all of them to be honest. They all turn into the most gooey soft versions of themselves when their baby voice comes out when they're around her."

Noah, in turn, gushed over seeing his longtime BFF becoming a mom, sharing, "It's actually crazy to me to see her grow from such a wide-eyed, innocent young silly girl, and now she's a mom and married."

He added, "I'm just so proud of her."

The premiere also saw Mille reunite with David Harbour, who plays Eleven's adoptive father Jim Hopper, amid news of her alleged harassment complaint against went public.

