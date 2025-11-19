Millie Bobby Brown reveals sweet plan for tattoo tribute to Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Actor Millie Bobby Brown used an interview promoting Stranger Things season 5 to reveal that she's considering getting a Star Wars tattoo as a tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown suggested that she might get a Star Wars tattoo as a touching tribute to her husband Jake Bongiovi. © Roger Kisby / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Brown is making the rounds promoting the new and final Stranger Things season, dropping all sorts of gossip along the way.

As she continues her promotional tour, she's been busy bidding farewell to her character Eleven, which is already commemorated in a tattooed tribute on her wrist that she revealed to Wired last year.

Brown has gathered a growing collection of tattoos over the years, giving fans a sneak peek of a mysterious upper thigh tattoo earlier in 2025, as well as a simple initial tribute to Bongiovi.

Now, she's doubled down both on her love for Bongiovi and for science fiction, revealing to Collider that she is thinking about getting a Star Wars tattoo.

"Okay, I'm gonna say it," Brown said when asked what her favorite movie quote is. "Star Wars – 'I love you. I know.'"

The quote is from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and is uttered shortly before Han Solo is frozen in carbonite. Princess Leia tells Solo that she loves him, and he simply replies, "I know."

"I just love that," Brown continued. "The other day I said it to Jake – he was like 'I love you' and I was like 'I know' and he was like, 'What are you, Han Solo?'"