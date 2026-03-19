Niall Horan talks grieving Liam Payne in heartbreaking new song

Los Angeles, California - Niall Horan has opened up about Liam Payne's tragic death and his new song in honor of his late bandmate.

Niall Horan reflected on Liam Payne's (l.) shocking death and how his grief led to his fourth album, Dinner Party. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Irish artist will release his fourth album, Dinner Party, on June 5, and it will feature a song called End of an Era that is dedicated to Liam.

Niall opened up to GQ about his final meeting with the late singer in Buenos Aires while on tour just days before Liam passed away.

The 32-year-old said seeing his former One Direction bandmate "was great," and that Liam "seemed in good form".

"We had a good laugh, good reminisce," he said.

Niall shared that he learned of Liam's death on TV, adding, "I just remember getting a message, and I was just like, 'What?' I just didn't think it was real."

