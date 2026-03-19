Niall Horan talks grieving Liam Payne in heartbreaking new song
Los Angeles, California - Niall Horan has opened up about Liam Payne's tragic death and his new song in honor of his late bandmate.
The Irish artist will release his fourth album, Dinner Party, on June 5, and it will feature a song called End of an Era that is dedicated to Liam.
Niall opened up to GQ about his final meeting with the late singer in Buenos Aires while on tour just days before Liam passed away.
The 32-year-old said seeing his former One Direction bandmate "was great," and that Liam "seemed in good form".
"We had a good laugh, good reminisce," he said.
Niall shared that he learned of Liam's death on TV, adding, "I just remember getting a message, and I was just like, 'What?' I just didn't think it was real."
Niall Horan says he "went into hiding" after Liam Payne's death
"Someone so young, you're not expecting to hear that they've passed, especially someone that you've just seen," he continued.
"I just went back from shock to sadness to anger."
After Liam's funeral, which was also attended by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, Niall explained that he "went into hiding a little bit" to grieve.
It was during his mourning period that he began working on his new project, including the track in honor of his late friend.
The Heaven singer shared about the lyrics for the song, "Something happens in your early 30s, and you're like, yeah, maybe subconsciously, you’re changing.
"Some of the songs are now deeper to me now that I think of it, really 'cause I've subconsciously been writing deeper lyrics."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP