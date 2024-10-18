Niall Horan mourns Liam Payne after tragic death: "It just doesn't feel real"

Buenos Aires, Argentina - One Direction star Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne after the late singer 's tragic death.

Niall Horan (l.) paid tribute to his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, after the late singer's tragic death. © Screenshot/Instagram/niallhoran

On Friday, the Irish artist shared a heart-wrenching tribute to Payne via Instagram following the 31-year-old's unexpected death.

The pop star tragically died on October 16 after falling multiple stories from his balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, Policía Federal Argentina confirmed.

"I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real," Niall penned in the post, which first featured a snap of the pair in their younger years.

He continued, "Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure."