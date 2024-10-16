Liam Payne: One Direction star dead after mystery fall

Buenos Aires, Argentina – Singer Liam Payne, former member of the best-selling boyband One Direction, died Wednesday aged 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, police said.

Liam Payne of the pop group One Direction has died at age 31 after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, police said. © Collage: IMAGO / YAY Images & Bestimage

"Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo," a police statement said.

The pop singer suffered "very serious injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," the head of the city's SAME emergency medical service, Alberto Crescenti, told local television, adding "there was no possibility of resuscitation."

Crescenti said emergency personnel rushed to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in the capital's Palermo neighborhood after a 911 call was made at 5:04 PM local time.

The emergency call cited "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol" in the hotel lobby, according to reports. Witnesses told TMZ he has smashed his laptop and was carried back to his room.

They arrived seven minutes later and "verified the death of this man, who we later learned was a singer," found in an interior hotel patio, according to local news reports.

TMZ also reported Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy had been in Argentina since September 30 and made several social media posts there together. She is thought to have left earlier this week.

He had attended a concert of former bandmate Horan in Buenos Aires on October 2.