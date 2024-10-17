Liam Payne: One Direction stars pay tribute to bandmate after tragic death

London, UK - Harry Styles , Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik have broken their silence on the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne.

Niall Horan (l.), Louis Tomlinson (c.), Zayn Malik (second from r.), and Harry Styles (r.) have shared a joint statement in response to the death of bandmate Liam Payne. © YUI MOK / POOL / AFP

In a joint statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the former members of One Direction paid tribute to Payne after he died on Wednesday at the age of 31.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they wrote. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

The foursome added, "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who love him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly."

Shortly after, Tomlinson took to his own Instagram page to share a lengthy message honoring Payne, writing, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother."

The 32-year-old said Payne was "the most vital part of One Direction" and penned a message directly to his late bandmate as well.