Liam Payne: One Direction stars pay tribute to bandmate after tragic death
London, UK - Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik have broken their silence on the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne.
In a joint statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the former members of One Direction paid tribute to Payne after he died on Wednesday at the age of 31.
"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they wrote. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.
"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."
The foursome added, "For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who love him alongside us.
"We will miss him terribly."
Shortly after, Tomlinson took to his own Instagram page to share a lengthy message honoring Payne, writing, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother."
The 32-year-old said Payne was "the most vital part of One Direction" and penned a message directly to his late bandmate as well.
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik honor "brother" Liam Payne after his death
"I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life, but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye," he said.
"I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life."
Tomlinson also offered support for Payne's son, seven-year-old Bear, adding, "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."
Malik then shared a message to his page, writing, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many conversations for us to have in our lives."
He admitted that even though the pair "butted heads" over Payne's brutal honesty, he said, "I always secretly respected you for it."
"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly," the 31-year-old added.
An autopsy revealed Thursday that Payne suffered "multiple traumas" and "internal and external hemorrhaging" after falling three stories from the balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. It remains unclear whether the fall was intentional or accidental.
Payne had been in Buenos Aires for about two weeks after attending Horan's concert in the capital city earlier this month.
After news of his death broke, tributes poured in from across the music world, with Rita Ora, Charlie Puth, Zedd, and more sharing messages honoring the late singer.
Cover photo: YUI MOK / POOL / AFP