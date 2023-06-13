Olivia Rodrigo unveils her next music era as she confirms new single
Los Angeles, California - After subtly hinting at new music, singer Olivia Rodrigo has finally given fans their first look at her upcoming single.
Olivia, where the hell have you been, loca?
The 20-year-old star introduced fans to her next era with the unveiling of her new single, which will be titled vampire.
Rodrigo showed off the song's cover art featuring a black-and-white profile shot of herself with a crossed purple bandage on her neck.
vampire will be her first song since dropping her massively-successful debut album, SOUR. The 2021 record earned her three Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance (for drivers license), Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best New Artist.
As previously teased by Rodrigo through some sneaky Easter eggs, vampire will drop on June 30.
Though the cover art takes on a darker style, it seems the Disney+ star isn't straying far from the purple-hued aesthetic of SOUR.
Since Rodrigo made the big announcement on Tuesday, fans haven't been able to hold back their excitement about the new release.
Olivia Rodrigo's big announcement gets praise from celebrities and fans alike
"i'm sorry for the person i will become on june 30th when olivia rodrigo releases vampire," one fan joked.
"WE SURVIVED THE OLIVIA RODRIGO DROUGHT," another said.
Among the chatter from fans were some seriously enthused celebrities as well.
Of course, the supernatural single caught the eye of Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who commented in true werewolf form, "K WHO TF BIT YOU."
Also joining in on the Twilight references was Conan Gray, who wrote, "i know what you are..." as homage to Bella's famous confrontation of Edward in the first movie.
Euphoria star Maude Apatow also raved in the comments, as well as Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who branded the single "Queen s**t" on his Instagram story.
vampire begins streaming on music platforms on June 30.
Cover photo: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP