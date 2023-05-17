Taylor Lautner warns Taylor Swift's ex ahead of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be re-releasing her past songs about ex Taylor Lautner for Speak Now (Taylor's Version), but the Twilight star is not worried at all!
For the less informed, Swift will be dropping the re-recording of her 2010 album, Speak Now, on July 7.
The album contains at least one song, Back to December, which is confirmed to be about her relationship with Lautner, whom she dated between 2009 and 2010.
While the re-recordings have reignited fan fury towards some of Swift's other exes blasted in the songs (we're looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal), the 31-year-old actor revealed that he feels "safe" ahead of the release.
"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner said, speaking to TODAY on Tuesday.
And he's right - Back to December highlights the Anti-Hero singer's remorse about not treating Lautner as well as he deserved.
"I'd go back in time and change it, but I can't / So if the chain is on your door, I understand," the 33-year-old sings in the track.
Lautner is well aware that another of Swift's exes didn't fare so well on the album, even joking that he's "praying for John [Mayer]," the subject of the most scathing song on Speak Now.
Swifties gush over Taylor Lautner's joke about John Mayer
After the comment went viral on social media, Lautner took to TikTok on Wednesday with a rather iconic video set to Dear John by Taylor Swift.
As the chorus plays, the Abduction star kneels and bows his head in prayer.
Swifties flooded the video's comments with their reactions to the joke.
"Taylor knowing he's the best ex," one fan said.
"honestly if taylor wrote back to December about me i'd sleep like a baby every night," another Swiftie wrote.
"He said call an ambulance...but not for me," another joked.
Unlike Back to December, Dear John is notoriously critical of Mayer, as the Lavender Haze artist reflects on their 13-year age gap (Swift was 19 when they dated in 2009, while Mayer was 32).
"And I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said 'run as fast as you can,'" Swift sings.
On her latest album, Midnights, she revisited the relationship in Would've Could've Should've, once again slamming the age gap as she sings, "Give me back my girlhood it was mine first."
