Taylor Lautner warns Taylor Swift's ex ahead of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

New York, New York - Taylor Swift may be re-releasing her past songs about ex Taylor Lautner for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) , but the Twilight star is not worried at all!

Taylor Lautner (l) hilariously warned John Mayer (c) ahead of the release of Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version). © Collage: Mike Coppola & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

For the less informed, Swift will be dropping the re-recording of her 2010 album, Speak Now, on July 7.

The album contains at least one song, Back to December, which is confirmed to be about her relationship with Lautner, whom she dated between 2009 and 2010.

While the re-recordings have reignited fan fury towards some of Swift's other exes blasted in the songs (we're looking at you, Jake Gyllenhaal), the 31-year-old actor revealed that he feels "safe" ahead of the release.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner said, speaking to TODAY on Tuesday.

And he's right - Back to December highlights the Anti-Hero singer's remorse about not treating Lautner as well as he deserved.

"I'd go back in time and change it, but I can't / So if the chain is on your door, I understand," the 33-year-old sings in the track.

Lautner is well aware that another of Swift's exes didn't fare so well on the album, even joking that he's "praying for John [Mayer]," the subject of the most scathing song on Speak Now.