Euphoria star gives surprising update on the show's season 3

Los Angeles, California - Fans have been waiting with bated breath for news of Euphoria's next season since the show's explosive season two finale , and it looks like the wait is going to be even longer than expected.

Maude Apatow (inset r.), who stars in Euphoria alongside Sydney Sweeney (l.) and Zendaya (r.), has shared an update about the show's third season. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & Instagram/maudeapatow

Sorry Euphoria fans!

Despite initial reports that filming for season 3 would begin in early 2023, it seems that the cast's many busy stars have posed challenges to staying on track.

While speaking with Vogue, actor Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi on the hit HBO series, said that she's had the opportunity to star in Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors thanks to a delay in the series' shooting schedule.

The outlet added that Euphoria's third season will begin filming in "the latter half of 2023."

As for what's in store for the upcoming episodes, the 25-year-old admitted she doesn't "know a single thing."

"We should be getting scripts and hearing about next season soon-ish, but I'm totally in the dark!" she said.

With so many high-profile actors in the cast, it's no surprise that their booked and blessed careers have impeded the production of Euphoria.

Leading lady Zendaya recently wrapped production on the films Dune: Part Two and Challengers, both of which are slated for release in 2023.

The 26-year-old's co-stars, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schaefer, have both been cast in major franchise projects. Sweeney is set to appear in the Marvel film Madame Web and Schaefer will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.