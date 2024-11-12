Olivia Rodrigo announces slew of new shows after completing GUTS World Tour

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo may have wrapped up the GUTS World Tour, but her live performances are far from over!

On Monday, the 21-year-old singer joined the star-studded lineup for the BST Hyde Park music festival in London, which she will headline on June 27, 2025.

Per Billboard, Olivia will be supported by openers The Last Dinner Party and Girl in Red in what will be the largest UK of her career.

But that wasn't all, as the bad idea right? artist was later confirmed to be joining the Rock Werchter festival in Belgium on July 6, the NOS Alive festival in Portugal on July 10, and I-Days festival in Italy on July 15.

The surprises kept coming on Tuesday with the news that Olivia would also headline Lollapalooza Paris on July 18, along with a non-festival concert in Dublin's Marlay Park on June 24.

Got all that?

The announcements come after Olivia debuted a GUTS World Tour concert movie on Netflix at the end of last month, giving fans a front-row seat to her epic performances in Los Angeles over the summer.