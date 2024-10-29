Olivia Rodrigo GUTS World Tour movie hits Netflix – with a special surprise!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo 's sold-out GUTS World Tour has hit the small screen thanks to Netflix, and Livies are in for an extra-special treat with the at-home version!

Olivia Rodrigo's sold-out GUTS World Tour has hit the small screen thanks to Netflix, and Livies are in for an extra-special treat with the at-home version! © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

The GUTS World Tour concert movie debuted on Netflix on Tuesday, clocking in at an hour and 44 minutes total with 24 songs included

Having been filmed at Olivia's Los Angeles shows in August, the film features a few special moments that most fans didn't get to see live!

Chief among them is the surprise duet the 21-year-old shared with her former opening act, Chappell Roan, where the two rocked out to Hot to Go! from Chappell's hit debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

The concert movie also includes a performance of so american – a GUTS (spilled) bonus track that wasn't released until the tour was already in full swing.

However, this does mean that the GUTS World Tour flick excludes Can't Catch Me Now, which had been played at a few of the earlier stops on the tour.