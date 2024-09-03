Olivia Rodrigo extends GUTS World Tour with surprise Lollapalooza headlining gigs!
Los Angeles, California - Gen-Z It Girl Olivia Rodrigo and other trending artists have been chosen to headline the exciting Lollapalooza music festival next year.
On Tuesday, the official X account for Lollapalooza Argentina posted the exciting line of artists picked for the event.
Along with Olivia, other notable performers include Shawn Mendes, Tool, Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette, Rüfüs Du Sol, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Zedd, and more.
The 21-year-old singer will be performing at Lollapalooza in both Chile and Argentina – which run from March 21-23, 2025 – followed by the Brazil iteration, which will be held on March 28-30, 2025.
In between the two festivals, the bad idea right? artist will perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, which is set for March 27-30, 2025.
All of the above-listed shows have been added as dates on Olivia's official GUTS World Tour website, making it the fifth leg of the tour.
Did we mention this is Liv's first time singing in Latin America and her first time headlining?
Fans react to Olivia Rodrigo's festival announcements
"not only is olivia rodrigo doing three festivals but she's the TOP HEADLINER at each one," one fan commented on X.
Another fan agreed, adding, "South America is about to get the ultimate Olivia experience! Can't wait to see those festivals light up!"
After her sold-out stint in Los Angeles, Olivia will next take the GUTS World Tour to Bangkok, Thailand, on September 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@lollapaloozaar & IMAGO / ZUMA Press