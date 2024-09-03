Olivia Rodrigo extends GUTS World Tour with surprise Lollapalooza headlining gigs!

Los Angeles, California - Gen-Z It Girl Olivia Rodrigo and other trending artists have been chosen to headline the exciting Lollapalooza music festival next year.

Olivia Rodrigo has been tapped to headline the 2025 Lollapalooza music festival in South America. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@lollapaloozaar & IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, the official X account for Lollapalooza Argentina posted the exciting line of artists picked for the event.

Along with Olivia, other notable performers include Shawn Mendes, Tool, Justin Timberlake, Alanis Morissette, Rüfüs Du Sol, Benson Boone, Tate McRae, Zedd, and more.

The 21-year-old singer will be performing at Lollapalooza in both Chile and Argentina – which run from March 21-23, 2025 – followed by the Brazil iteration, which will be held on March 28-30, 2025.

In between the two festivals, the bad idea right? artist will perform at Festival Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, which is set for March 27-30, 2025.

All of the above-listed shows have been added as dates on Olivia's official GUTS World Tour website, making it the fifth leg of the tour.

Did we mention this is Liv's first time singing in Latin America and her first time headlining?