Olivia Rodrigo channels 90s pop-rock with campy new single, bad idea right?
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has got the right idea with her buzzy new single, bad idea right?, off her forthcoming sophomore album, GUTS.
The 20-year-old's guitar-heavy new single dropped on Friday, along with a music video directed by Petra Collins.
Reminiscent of SOUR's opening track brutal, bad idea right? is a stark contrast to vengeful melancholy of her first single, vampire.
In the lyrics, the Grammy winner playfully justifies a late-night rendevous with an ex-boyfriend - against her better judgment.
"Yes, I know that he's my ex / But can't two people reconnect? / I only see him as a friend / The biggest lie I ever said," she sings.
Rodrigo's real-life friends Iris Apatow, Madison Hu, and Tate McRae appear in the accompanying music video, with several scenes paying homage to 90s and early-2000s teen flicks as well as more recent high school-set TV series like Glee and Euphoria.
The campy video follows the singer's misfortunate trek to see her ex, ending with her lying in his bed as the other side catches fire.
Olivia Rodrigo takes back her pop princess crown with bad idea right?
Rodrigo recently dished on the song's inspiration, revealing that it had originally begun as a joke after hooking up with a former flame before she and collaborator Daniel Nigro realized
"We were throwing the weirdest things at the wall — in one of choruses there's a part that sounds like an instrument in the background, but it's me gradually screaming louder and louder," she said in a statement.
GUTS will be released on September 8.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP