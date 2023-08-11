Olivia Rodrigo channels 90s pop-rock with campy new single, bad idea right?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has got the right idea with her buzzy new single, bad idea right? , off her forthcoming sophomore album, GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo has fans buzzing over her second single from her forthcoming sophomore album, GUTS. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 20-year-old's guitar-heavy new single dropped on Friday, along with a music video directed by Petra Collins.

Reminiscent of SOUR's opening track brutal, bad idea right? is a stark contrast to vengeful melancholy of her first single, vampire.

In the lyrics, the Grammy winner playfully justifies a late-night rendevous with an ex-boyfriend - against her better judgment.

"Yes, I know that he's my ex / But can't two people reconnect? / I only see him as a friend / The biggest lie I ever said," she sings.

Rodrigo's real-life friends Iris Apatow, Madison Hu, and Tate McRae appear in the accompanying music video, with several scenes paying homage to 90s and early-2000s teen flicks as well as more recent high school-set TV series like Glee and Euphoria.

The campy video follows the singer's misfortunate trek to see her ex, ending with her lying in his bed as the other side catches fire.