Olivia Rodrigo sparks romance rumors after dinner with musician Cameron Winter

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Olivia Rodrigo was seen out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with Cameron Winter, the frontman of indie rock band Geese, sparking rumors about a potential new romance between the two.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) was spotted out to dinner with Geese frontman Cameron Winter in LA - and they were all smiles! © Collage: Photo by EMMA MCINTYRE & AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The good 4 u singer turned heads in a red cardigan and jeans, accessorizing with a black purse and Chateau Marmont cap, according to TMZ.

Cameron, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black Champion t-shirt and black pants.

The pair were all smiles as they made their way to their car following the outing.

Olivia and the 24-year-old rocker share a musical connection – both appeared on the Help(2) Benefit Compilation, which dropped in March.

Geese, Cameron's New York-based indie rock group, released their latest album Getting Killed in 2025 and are currently on tour through 2026.

The 23-year-old singer was most recently linked to British actor Louis Partridge.

Olivia and Louis first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023, but reports claimed last December that they had quietly gone their separate ways.

As for what's next musically, the Grammy winner has plenty on her plate!